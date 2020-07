Descalzi all'Adnkronos: "Accordo su Recovery Fund importantissimo risultato" - Video

Wells Fargo Pledges up to $20 Million to Support New York Economic Recovery Efforts

The New York Forward Loan Fund delivers loans to small businesses, nonprofits, and small landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic The fund supports minority- and women-owned businesses, and landlords who own small multifamily properties in low- and moderate-income communities ....

TREND-ONLINE - 23/07/2020 15:00